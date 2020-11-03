A routine traffic stop in Winston late Saturday night led to a Roseburg man being charged with multiple drug crimes.
After observing a traffic violation, Winston Police Department officers pulled over a car in the area of Main Street and Jorgen Street. While speaking with the driver, an officer saw illegal narcotics in the vehicle, according to a press release.
Following a search of the vehicle, Thomas Fuina, 43, was taken into custody.
The search yielded 1.56 ounces of heroin, 0.3 grams of methamphetamine, and 96 pills of a Schedule II controlled substance, according to police.
Fuina was lodged at the Douglas County Jail on meth and heroin possession, meth and heroin delivery, and unlawful possession and delivery of a Schedule II controlled substance.
