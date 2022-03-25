Tyrone Curtis Powell sat parallel to the defense table, facing to his left, in a wheelchair during a Friday hearing in which his legal counsel moved to be removed from his defense. He sat motionless and speechless throughout the 15-minute hearing.
During the status check hearing before Circuit Court Judge William A. Marshall, defense attorney Jessica Sacharow asked to be removed from Powell's case due to an inability to communicate with Powell.
Powell, 41, was arrested in February 2021 and charged with five felonies, including aggravated theft, identity theft, and perjury, in connection with a purported land theft in Elkton. He was also charged with initiating a false report, a misdemeanor.
"We cannot communicate with Mr. Powell, and therefore do not feel that we can provide an adequate and aggressive defense," Sacharow told Judge Marshall at the opening of the proceedings.
Marshall countered that it was the burden of the defense to communicate with Powell, who he said has shown to be deliberate in his actions.
"He knows what he's doing," Marshall said. "He has a deliberate communication style and chooses when to communicate or not. I don't know that I can excuse the defense at this time when he is deliberate in his actions.
"He is making choices. It is up to him to decide to progress or not in this case. He has been deliberate in his conduct."
Marshall cited a report from the Oregon State Hospital and, combined with statements from Powell's counsel, determined Powell was able to understand the nature of the proceeding, able to assist and cooperate with counsel, and able to participate in his defense in an order filed in Douglas County Circuit Court Wednesday.
"I know you can communicate," Marshall said, directly addressing Powell. "You have observed me ... in a number of public settings, and now you are unwilling to look at me."
Powell remained silent and motionless.
After saying he was not willing to excuse Powell's counsel at the present time, he once again spoke directly to the defendant.
"Mr. Powell, do you wish to represent yourself or be represented by counsel?"
Powell continued to remain silent and motionless.
"With a nod of your head," Marshall continued, "do you wish to represent yourself?"
Powell provided no response.
"Do you wish to be represented by counsel?"
Powell again did not response.
With that, the proceeding was closed, with another hearing scheduled for Friday, April 1, at 9 a.m. in room 404 of the Douglas County Courthouse.
This man is a phony and a manipulator. His behavior is not in line with the description of his recent criminal acts, and rather is purposeful and completely in service of his current avoidance of responsibility. One wonders: Does he feed himself? Does he get out of his wheelchair on his own? Does he toilet himself, or does he defecate and urinate in his pants? If lying in bed and his arm is lifted and dropped toward his face, would he allow it to fall into his face or would he move it to have it fall safely away from him? Has a wrist activity monitor been placed to see if moves voluntarily when not being watched? I can say with certainty that aside from malingering, catatonia is the only condition that could produce such behavior, and that condition can be tested for and properly diagnosed. I believe the judge should tell him that he will be held in custody until he is “well” enough to participate, and that the time required for his “recuperation” will not be considered as time served to be taken off his sentence. He should be told in no uncertain terms that he can spend the next ten years in jail if that is what it takes for him to “regain his health.” This should arise from the fact that he is exhibiting not illness but merely contempt of court. This sociopath is playing the legal system like a fiddle.
