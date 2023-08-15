Power outages have been zapping across the greater Roseburg area in the past weeks. A Monday morning outage affected 1,659 Pacific Power customers. Another outage took place minutes later, affecting 1,285 customers, due to a bird interfering with equipment.
Simon Gutierrez, Pacific Power spokesperson, said the equipment outages involved in both incidents were a result of them being set to sensitive settings for wildfire prevention efforts.
“This effort ensures that these lines are de-energized promptly in the event of a fault, which is commonly caused by animals, birds or airborne debris coming into contact with our equipment,” Gutierrez said. “When these settings are in place there is an increased potential for outages.”
In part, customers may experience longer-than-typical outages as field crews work to patrol the lines for safety before restoring the power.
Lorelei Phillips, Pacific Power senior utility forest arborist, oversees crews dedicated to patrolling power lines and removing drought-stricken or diseased trees that could fall into power lines, igniting wildfires.
Last year, crews inspected an additional 1,700 line miles in Fire High Consequence areas throughout Pacific Power’s service territory — trimming over 18,600 trees.
“With things being so much drier now, it’s so critical we are able to look at tree defects and be able to inspect and assess, and it’s a lot more detailed — the inspections,” Phillips said.
PacifiCorp moved from a two-year inspection cycle toward annual infrastructure inspections in high-risk regions as part of its Wildfire Mitigation Plan. They are investing nearly a half billion dollars to harden the grid, including vegetation management and rebuilding 2,000 miles of power lines with protective coverings.
“What happens are (tree) roots are impacted by the drought and are unable to get water, so typically if the tree’s stressed you’ll see the tops of the trees start to die first and then it works its way down,” Phillips said, adding that insects lay larvae inside making it difficult for the tree to recover.
Hardening the grid will mean installations of thousands of miles of covered wires and fire-resistant poles, vegetation management expansion in addressing emerging risks and a dedicated meteorology team for understanding the impacts weather has on its systems.
Advanced technologies will allow meteorologists to track weather conditions and remotely adjust reclosers that can react to potential faults in milliseconds.
“Throughout the year, Pacific Power’s team of meteorologists is constantly monitoring weather and fire conditions around its service area, including daily wildfire briefings to share the most up-to-date weather data with the company’s operational team so they can make adjustments to the electric system and outage response based on the expected conditions,” Gutierrez said.
According to Pacific Power’s wildlife safety recommendations, you can best prepare your home by creating a defensible space with well maintained land and updating your emergency supplies.
Essential emergency supplies consist of a two-week supply of shelf-stable food and water for all household members, a backup supply of medications, a flashlight and solar-powered chargers, cash, a list of important phone numbers, a designated meeting location and knowing how to manually open your garage door.
“Wildfire is a complex issue, and the threat of wildfire continues to grow dramatically in the West,” Gutierrez said.
