The Oregon State Marine Board sent out a reminder about the upcoming Labor Day weekend. The board wants people to be safe and secure when it comes to water recreation activities.
Traditionally, Labor Day weekend is considered one last hurrah before the summer season winds down and the cooler weather of autumn puts a damper on water activities. With the recent high temperatures, water is a draw.
So far this year, there have been 12 recreational boating fatalities; four on motorized boats and eight on non-motorized boats. To help prevent additional accidents, there are simple things that can be done to encourage safety during on-water fun. Remembering to wear your lifejacket, knowing your waterway and knowing the rules top the list.
“It’s a state law that any boat with a motor, even temporarily mounted, must be titled and registered,” Brian Paulsen, the boating safety program manager for the Oregon State Marine Board, said. “Paddle-craft 10 feet and longer are (also) required to carry a Waterway Access Permit.”
The paddle-craft category includes stand-up paddleboards.
According to Paulsen, the top boating violations this summer include expired registrations, no life jackets and not carrying a waterway access permit.
Some other water safety precautions include boating while sober, always sitting on a seat inside the boat, slowing down, continuous waterway scanning and being courteous.
Along with on-the-water safety ideas, the YMCA of Douglas County is offering some in-the-water tips as well.
The YMCA of Douglas County and its community partners provide river rescue stations at five popular Douglas County swim holes: Stewart Park, Cleveland Rapids Park, River Forks Park, Whistler’s Bend Park and Hestness Landing. The river rescue stations each have a lifesaving ring, a rope and instructions for use.
“In an emergency, witnesses can take out the life ring and have a chance to rescue somebody without going in the water themselves,” said Amber Gries, the YMCA’s membership director.
In addition to the river rescue stations, the YMCA of Douglas County offers year-round swim lessons and hosts a Water Safety Day each May. During the annual event, free life vests are available along with free swimming lessons and water safety information.
