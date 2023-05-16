Preliminary results arrive for Port of Umpqua elections WILL GESCHKE The News-Review Will Geschke Multimedia Reporter Author email May 16, 2023 May 16, 2023 Updated 47 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email A woman walks toward the ballot box in front of the steps of the Douglas County Courthouse Tuesday evening, just minutes before polls closed at 8 p.m. Will Geschke/The News-Review Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Preliminary results have arrived for the Port of Umpqua elections which took place Tuesday as part of the May Special District Elections. All results are up to date as of 8 p.m. Tuesday.The Port of Umpqua board had three positions open for election. Each was an uncontested race.Joseph Mulkey, running for Position 3, earned 99.21% of the vote. Deborah A. Yates, running for Position 4, earned 98.87% of the vote. Carey Jones, running for Position 5, earned 98.32% of the vote. Will Geschke is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at wgeschke@nrtoday.com. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Politics Will Geschke Multimedia Reporter Will Geschke is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at wgeschke@nrtoday.com. Author email Follow Will Geschke Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Local Savings TOP JOBS News Review Carriers RIGGING SLINGER GRADER OPERATOR Most Popular Roseburg school board listens to community concerns Getting back into the cage: Roseburg fighter Michael Frear ready for CageWarriors Northwest MMA Tonya Howard-Ball County stepping up cleanup efforts Horace Ronald ‘Ron’ Poole Special Sections DC Timber 2023 Readers Choice Winners Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Former player Eric Savage prepares for his turn as head coach of Dr. Stewart's San Francisco Team Stax Philadelphia Team Stax San Francisco 4, Philadelphia 3 San Francisco 4, Philadelphia 3
