Preliminary results for the Water District and Water Control District elections have arrived. All results are up to date as of 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Water Districts
Winston-Dillard Water District had three open seats up for election. Gary Vess, who ran unopposed for Position 1, earned 97.77% of the vote. In Position 4, Robert Hartford led with 52.45% of the vote, while Paul A. Wolford trailed with 45.84% of the vote. For Position 5, Robert Young led with 66.67% of the vote and is likely to win as Eric Giusto trailed with 32.76%.
Ridgewood Water District had two open positions, but no candidates filed for the election. Position 1 received 30 write-in votes, and Position 2 received 31 write-in votes.
Union Gap Water District had three open positions, but no candidates filed for the election. Each seat received four write in votes.
Water Control Districts
The Olalla Lookingglass Water Control board had five open positions up for election. Four were uncontested: In Position 2, Colton Gow earned 98.53% of the vote; in Position 5, Joe Hammack earned 98.73%; in Position 6, Jim Eddy earned 98.43%; and in Position 7, Dennis I. Wambolt earned 100% of the vote.
In Position 4, Timothy Lee James led with 50.85% of the vote while Rick Epp trailed with 48.73% in a tight race.
The Sutherlin Water Control board had five seats up for election. Four were uncontested, and one, Position 8, had no candidates file for the election. Twenty-eight write in votes were cast for the position.
In Position 1, Ward 1, Robin Braun earned 98.83% of the vote. In Position 4, Ward 1, James E. Allen earned 99.41% of the vote. In Position 6, Ward 2, Arika Tenbrook earned 99.40% of the vote. In Position 7, Ward 2, Frank Egbert earned 99.22% of the vote.
The Winchester Water Control board had four open positions up for election. Three were uncontested races, and one, Position 4, had no candidates file for the election.
Marty Weaver, running for Position 1, earned 100% of the vote. Robert Hobi, running for Position 2, earned 100% of the vote. Ryan Beckley, running for Position 3, earned 98.33% of the vote.
Will Geschke is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at wgeschke@nrtoday.com.
