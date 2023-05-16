Preliminary results have arrived for the Parks and Recreation district elections taking place Tuesday in Douglas County. The results are up to date as of 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Two positions were open for the Lower Umpqua Park and Recreation special district board, each with an uncontested race. Cindy Wiggans, running for Position 4, had 99.42% of the vote. Linda Stevens, running for Position 5, had 99.20% of the vote.
Three positions were open for the North Douglas Park and Recreation special district board, each with an uncontested race. Kelly Du Faux, running for Position 3, earned 96.05% of the vote. Jamie Nash, running for Position 4, earned 99.10% of the vote. Rocky L. Rodgers, running for Position 5, earned 97.98% of the vote.
The Sutherlin Valley Recreation special district board had five positions up for reelection. Three positions — Position 2, Position 4 and Position 5 — had no candidates file for election. Position 1 was an uncontested race, with Amanda M. Baird carrying 99.76% of the vote. Position 3 was also uncontested, with Rebecca Todd-Miller carrying 99.36% of the vote.
Four positions on the Yoncalla Park and Recreation board were up for election, but no candidates filed for election.
Will Geschke is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at wgeschke@nrtoday.com.
