Results began to arrive Tuesday in the races for sanitation board races across the county. Results are up to date as of 8 p.m. Tuesday.
The race for Position 4 of the Gardiner Sanitary District board was uncontested, with Ronald G. Gabel carrying 95% of the vote. The other open seat, Position 3, had no candidates file for election and received 10 write-in votes.
The Glide Idleyld Sanitary District board had three seats open, each with uncontested races. Donald Kidd, running for Position 1, had 97.67% of the vote. Christy Scheufele, running for Position 2, had 96.96% of the vote. William Scheufele, running for Position 3, had 96.56% of the vote.
Two seats were open for the Green Area Water and Sanitary Authority District board. Position 4 had three candidates vying for the seat. Tom Fullbright led with 47.54% of the vote. Kat Stone was in second place with 27.76% of the vote and Matt Inscore was in third with 23.96%. Position 5 was uncontested, with Brenda Kingry earning 98.01% of the vote.
The Roseburg Urban Sanitary District board had two open seats up for election. Two candidates vied for Position 3. Tom Dole carried 52.57% of the vote, leading over Dan Hults with 46.20%.
Dole said Tuesday night that he was cautiously optimistic about the initial results.
"I'm excited about the prospect of being on both the DESD and Sanitary District," Dole said. "We have a great general manager [at the Sanitary District] and I look forward to working with him."
In Position 4's uncontested race, Kelsey L. Wood carried 97.76% of the vote.
The Tri-City Joint Water and Sanitary District board had three positions open for election. For Position 1, Brandon Legg carried 50.32% of the vote, while Garrett Goodwin was behind with 48.71% of the vote — a difference of only five votes. Position 2 was an uncontested race, with Chris Dewald carrying 98.94% of the vote. Roger D. Phillips was running uncontested for Position 3, and carried 96.20% of the vote.
The Winchester Bay Sanitary District board has three seats open for the election, each with an uncontested candidate. Bob Grieg had 100% of the vote for Position 2, Don Cox had 100% of the vote for Position 4 and Roger Hermansen had 100% of the vote for Position 5.
Three seats were open on the Union Gap Sanitary District board, but nobody filed for the positions during the election cycle. Each seat received four write-in votes.
Will Geschke is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at wgeschke@nrtoday.com.
