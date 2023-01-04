Demolition of the former Kmart building on Northwest Stewart Parkway in Roseburg is slated to begin soon, as the process that will lead to a WinCo Foods grocery store is ramping up.
When driving by the building, one cannot help but notice fence panels and a construction office next to port-a-potties currently in the parking lot of what will become a brand new building.
Greg Goins, Vice-President of Real Estate for WinCo Foods LLC told News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN that preliminary activities began this week at the site.
The plan is to construct an around 73,000 square foot building within the 88,000 square feet footprint of the empty store. Estimated construction time after demolition is complete is nearly one full year.
“All the paperwork is completed,” said Roseburg Community Development Department Director Stuart Cowie. “They have all the proper permits.”
An application for a site plan review was submitted to the City of Roseburg Community Development Department in March 2021. That was after a pre-application conference in November 2020. A building permit was obtained from the Douglas County Building Department last month. It followed getting a site review permit from the City of Roseburg in October.
WinCo is based in Boise with its origins dating back to 1967. There are over 130 locations and more than 20,000 employees for the employee-owned company.
When the store is opens, that section of Stewart Parkway will be home to four large grocery stores, including WinCo Foods, Albertsons, Sherm’s Thunderbird Market and Walmart.
Kyle Bailey, news director for News Radio 93-9 FM and
