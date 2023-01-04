Demolition of the former Kmart building on Northwest Stewart Parkway in Roseburg is slated to begin soon, as the process that will lead to a WinCo Foods grocery store is ramping up.

Kyle Bailey, news director for News Radio 93-9 FM and

1240 KQEN, contributed to

this report.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sam Temple is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at stemple@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4217.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.