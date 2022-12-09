Roseburg High School marching band’s season ended on Nov. 5 with a championships at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. The band’s show was called Hurricane Rising and as with each new show, props are designed, used and then dismantled, but this year the windmills from Hurricane Rising are getting a second chance at life.
“We have a couple parents that help design the props and then we organize a couple of work parties to get them built,” said Branden Hansen, director of bands for Roseburg High School. “This year we are giving the props away to a few interested people.”
A team of band students, parents and the director of bands gathered at 5 p.m. Thursday to load windmill props onto trailers and send them out to their new lives as lawn décor.
“I plan on putting one in my garden,” said Mike Mosley, father of 10th grade alto-saxophonist Kaylyn Mosley. “I have a nice corner lot and I am going to share this with the neighborhood.”
Standing at 10-feet-6-inches tall with the propellor attached, and 8-feet-6-inches without, these handcrafted windmills will be an eye-catcher wherever they are placed.
“My son was like why are we going to get one of these,” said Jennifer Gregory, mother of Manny Harrow, baritone for the marching band and trombone for the jazz band. “I told him that he was a senior this year and it would be nice to have a souvenir, even if it ends up rotting in my garden.”
The Roseburg High School Marching Band was accepting donations for the four windmills with all collected proceeds going back to props for next year’s performances.
“It didn’t matter if it was a game, practice, or at the championships, these kids will give you chills,” Mike Mosley said. “They put in so much hard work and effort into this marching band experience.”
Watching the windmills get loaded, Harrow expressed nostalgia for his band experience, “meeting everyone as a freshman, all the upper classmen, and then as a senior getting to know the incoming freshman, that really means a lot to me.”
Harrow is planning on attending University of Oregon and trying out for their marching band when the time comes.
Sam Temple is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at stemple@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4217.
