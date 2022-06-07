Members and supporters of the LBGTQIA+ community gathered on Saturday in downtown Roseburg to march and celebrate their freedom and individuality during the annual Pride parade. Some people within the greater Roseburg area showed up in opposition to also make their voices heard.
LGBTQIA+ is the acronym for the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transexual, Queer, Intersex, Asexual, and + (community of people who feel they are outside these groups), who have banded together to fight for equal rights and fair treatment in a society that has long subjugated and ostracized them.
Members of Wellspring Bible Fellowship, along with supporters from out of town, came to protest the annual Pride parade with megaphones and literature, flyers and pictures they attempted to pass out to parade attendees.
“We were there to preach the gospel,” Rob Johnson, a pastor at Wellspring, said. “We have a firm belief that that lifestyle, being gay and trans, is sinful and we have a group of people that celebrate sin.”
With 500 or 600 people attending to celebrate and peacefully march, attendees began to arrive around 9:30 a.m. for an 11 a.m. event to find Wellspring had already parked with a flatbed pickup to set up their protest.
“I showed up to set up and they (Wellspring) were already there,” Mark Lenihan, the president of Roseburg PFLAG, said. “I went over to speak with them and they were aggressive telling me they had the right to be there.”
Ashley and Courtney Greenwalt had a vendor booth for their art at the Pride parade.
“The pastor of Wellspring posted up in front of my booth with a megaphone and was speaking to my 4-year-old child about going to Hell using graphic sexual language,” Ashley Greenwalt said. “My parents came down to the parade to act as roadblocks and stood there with smiles so they couldn’t harass their grandchildren.”
“If a homeless man or a stranger walked up to a child and talked to them about explicit sexual acts they would be arrested,” Courtney Greenwalt, who is Ashley’s sister, said. “So why is this OK for Wellspring members?”
“I have no problem engaging children with the truth,” Johnson said. “They need to hear the truth as well.”
With the current climate nationally surrounding safety and gun violence, some parade-goers felt unsafe and not supported by local law enforcement.
“I called and spoke to the police and they said the protesters would be gone soon and they never left,” said Ashley Greenwalt. “Then my sister called when they were talking to our kids and nobody came to do anything.”
The Roseburg Police Department did issue two citations at the event: one for a large flatbed trailer that was blocking six parking spaces at the courthouse and one for violating a noise ordinance for use of a loudspeaker without a permit. Both citations were issued to members of the protester group.
Despite these encounters, both groups felt it was a good event with many positive aspects.
“I could not be happier, it was really a great event,” said Lenihan. “With about 75% of the participants being younger people that may have never had a chance to express themselves as who they really are, it was really fun and good for the community”
Pastor Johnson also expressed his gratitude for his congregation and supporters, “We did have a good turn-out and I feel we were successful in preaching the gospel.”
On June 13, 2022, Roseburg City Council is having a meeting in which they will officially announce June as Pride Month in Roseburg. They will also proclaim June 19 as Juneteenth, in honor of the end of slavery in 1865.
There is variety in religious practices and I do not want the reader to think the Wellspring zealots are correctly hearing God's word. Faith Lutheran in Roseburg, for instance, welcomes all people.
MYOB.
Instead of squandering your time shoving your questionable morals down the throats of people who are harming no one, you Holy Rollers might better spend your time petitioning our lawmakers to restrict sales of guns to would-be murderers. If you don’t want to sully yourselves through engagement with the real world, you might at least use some of your time to pray to your god to end the slaughter of innocent children with semiautomatic rifles. He does not favor people such as you who think they are better than others, and that set aside politeness, humility and common decency to push their agendas. However, under the current circumstances, he might be willing to listen to you.
[thumbup]
It's alleged here that the pastor of Wellspring church spoke to young children in sexually explicit terms. If that's true it's shocking. Being a Christian does not give one license to also be a practicing pervert. The Southern Baptist Convention has been in the news in the past week for tolerating and covering up offenses against children by their clergy. We've seen it with other religions, It's obvious that being a member of the clergy or a member of a church does not automatically mean children are safe around you.
I believe in the right to protest, even if I don't agree with what a group is protesting. But if the pastor or members of Wellspring church approached children as young as 4 years old and harassed them and spoke in explicit terms, then they crossed a line.
It seems like this accusation should be investigated by the Roseburg Police. Keep our children safe from any kind of harassment.
[thumbup]
