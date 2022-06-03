June is Pride Month. This Saturday, Roseburg PFLAG is hosting a Pride parade in the streets of Roseburg and all are welcome to show their support of the local and national LGBTQI+ community.
Starting at 11 a.m. at the Douglas County Courthouse with a DJ and the possibility of live entertainers, guests and participants will be able to learn about community resources and check out some local vendors. A few food trucks are also participating, including a visit from Wailani Shave Ice.
The parade itself is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.
“We will start at the courthouse and go up Jackson Street to Lane Street, then go down Lane to Main Street and back to the courthouse,” said Mark Lenihan, president of FPLAG Roseburg. “The event should end around 3 p.m. depending on people’s walking speed and if folks want to hang around.”
The first Pride march was held in New York City on the 1-year anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising, a series of events between police and LGBTQ+ protesters that stretched over six days. It was not the first time police raided a gay bar, and it was not the first time LGBTQ+ people fought back, but the events that would unfold over the next six days would fundamentally change the nature of LGBTQ+ activism in the United States.
Then-President Bill Clinton declared June "Gay & Lesbian Pride Month" in 1999 and 2000.
After that, from 2009 to 2016, President Barack Obama declared June LGBT Pride Month each year he was in office. Later, President Joe Biden declared June LGBTQ+ Pride Month in 2021.
“We did our first event at Stewart Park; it was just a sign event but around 200 people showed up," Lenihan said. "In 2019, we did the same thing at Stewart Park but around 400 people came. In 2020, we did our first full parade and stopped counting people at 650, but more showed up.”
