David Vickery has been preparing for the 2023-24 school year since starting as the principal of Roseburg High School on July 1.
A former RHS student himself, Vickery returns to his alma mater ready to learn the ropes with his “kid-first” mentality.
After graduating, Vickery worked for the U.S. Navy as an Aviation Electronics Technician stationed on the USS Constellation. Following his military service, he pivoted into working as a special education teacher in 2007.
He said his long-time passion for education hasn’t faded after 15 years of experience in education — 10 of them in administration. The path to principal was an unexpected one for him but he said the reason why administrators do the work they do is to support students.
He knew he always wanted to teach or be a counselor but said he wasn’t a great student. His perception that teachers and administrators are “really good at school” made him feel like he wasn’t smart enough to become one himself.
Now that he has the job, Vickery is focusing on listening to and learning from faculty and staff who support the high school.
“For me, the main thing is I have so much to learn because there’s a lot of great things happening. One of the things I’ve told the staff is ‘I’m merging into your lane, you all aren’t merging into mine,’” Vickery said. “They’re like ‘What’s your vision?’ and I’m like, ‘My vision is to see your vision right now.’”
Over his years working in education, Vickery said his abilities to keep calm, listen closely and manage a lot of different people working on various things have all grown and improved. Those traits are ones he would name in his former years but now after working in administration and having years of principal experience under his belt, he said those traits “mean something different” to him.
“In the scheme of things, 15 years isn’t a long time because I can tell you that every one of those years has been different,” Vickery said. “But I think all of that experience has shaped me into a leader that understands that every decision that you make needs to 100% be for kids. Whenever we’re making decisions, I don’t care what they’re for, we always need to ask ourselves, ‘is this what’s best for kids?’ because we’re in the kid business.”
Jill Weber, Roseburg school district director of teaching and learning, has been working in the school district for 33 years in different roles ranging from teacher to principal to now working in the district office. She worked as principal of the high school until Vickery took over.
Weber was also a Roseburg High School graduate.
Vickery was a student of Weber’s. She said seeing his journey come full-circle back to RHS is special for her.
“Dave can talk about what it felt like to be a student at the high school, what dreams he had for himself and how he got to the point he’s at in a very real sense with our kids and they can see themselves in Dave,” Weber said. “They can see he was a kid here and now he is leading this and I think our kids need to see themselves in the people around them and that helps them look to those goals. I think it shows that you can dream these things and achieve them and Dave is an example of that.”
Weber said the dedication of principals to their students is paramount as a qualifier for the position. Both her and Vickery enjoy seeing students grow, change and meet goals over time.
“Watching our students succeed in what they’re passionate about is the best thing, hands down,” Weber said. “It gives me chills when I can think of watching them do that.”
Roseburg High School will start classes for the 2023-24 school year on Aug. 28.
(2) comments
Teaching is one thing, but administration is where the big money is. And when budget cuts come around it's Always teachers who are laid off. Never administrators. Great career move.
Wishing David lots of success. David comes from a family who knows education well; his mother is a champion nurse. David will bring a real comprehension to his students and a can-do way for the teachers. Good luck, David.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.