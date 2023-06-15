Idaho State University has agreed to partner with local officials working to bring a medical college to Roseburg, giving a boost to a project that dates back more than a decade. However, many questions remain, including where the proposed Southern Oregon Medical Workforce Center will be located, and most importantly, where the money will come from to pay for it.
The agreement between medical college supporters and ISU is intended to create a college that will train health care professionals in fields where there are critical shortages, according to an announcement released last week. Such health care workers are sorely needed, especially in rural communities, in large part because they tend to work and live where they attended school.
“We are excited to provide much-needed health care education and training opportunities to rural Oregon. This opportunity showcases ISU's dedication to the health of our communities,” ISU President Kevin Satterlee said in the news release.
ISU has experience in helping fill rural health care workforce needs. The school partners in a pharmacy program with the University of Alaska Anchorage to fill workforce gaps, and ISU has helped bring pharmaceutical care at clinics to several rural areas in Idaho.
“We partner with communities to bring health professions education where it’s needed most, where the gap is large,” Rex Force, ISU's vice president for health sciences, said in the release.
The medical college partnership is still being planned, Force said, but ISU plans to bring training in a wide variety of fields, including physician assistant and nurse practitioner training. The first programs could be available in Fall 2024, he said.
“Our goal is to work with community colleges and partners to create pathways to our programs,” Force said.
Kelly Morgan, who recently retired as CEO of CHI Mercy Medical Center and is vice chair of the Umpqua Valley Development Corp., which oversees the development of the proposed medical college, applauded the partnership.
“Health care is in crisis mode in many rural communities like ours,” he said. “We simply cannot find qualified and trained staff to care for patients.”
Discussions about the project date back to at least 2012, when CHI Mercy Health recognized a severe shortage of healthcare workers, especially in rural areas, and the idea of a medical college was proposed. In addition to addressing the shortage of medical professionals in the region, supporters said the college would bring an influx of students and faculty to the area, which would benefit the economy.
In 2013, the Roseburg City Council agreed to spend $30,000 on a feasibility study for such a college.
Since then progress has moved at a snails pace, with a number of setbacks along the way.
In early 2019, the city council approved another $25,000 for an economic study of the proposed college. Later that year, the Oregon Legislature approved $10 million in funding for construction — less than the $15 million to $20 million supporters had asked for — and in a show of support the Roseburg City Council pledged up to $10 million in matching funds to help move the project forward.
The Umpqua Valley Development Corp. was formed to oversee the project, which at the time was expected to cost upwards of $30 million.
However, in the summer of 2020 Oregon legislators rescinded the $10 million earmarked for the project, citing revenue shortages caused by COVID-19. Last year, legislators again appropriated funds for the project, but this time only $5 million.
Also in the summer of 2020, a government oversight organization released a report that showed those involved in the project had a host of concerns about it, including a lack of transparency, a shortage of housing and public transportation and a potential inability to attract adequate faculty.
In the fall of 2020, officials from George Fox University, which previously had announced plans to partner on the medical college by providing academic and administrative structure, said they were having second thoughts.
George Fox officials cited difficult economic challenges, largely due to COVID-19, as the main reason for their concerns about the project.
In the spring of 2021, the Umpqua Valley Development Corp. announced that George Fox would no longer be the primary academic institution involved in the project. Instead, medical college officials said they would will look to partner with a half-dozen or more schools, each of which would provide studies in its area of expertise.
Finding a site for the proposed college has also been a challenge. In early 2020, college officials narrowed their search for a potential site for the school from an initial 31 locations down to six. Proposed sites included the vacant Kmart on Northwest Stewart Parkway, the vacant Rite Aid in downtown Roseburg and the Harvard Business Park in the 1800 block of West Harvard Avenue.
However, it does not appear that any of those sites has been secured for the college.
Despite that lengthy and bumpy history, supporters of the college said they remain hopeful it will come to fruition, especially with ISU now on board.
“This is an investment in both our health care and in our workforce,” Steve Loosely, president of the Umpqua Valley Development Corp., said in the news release. “The vision from the beginning has been to address the lack of health care providers by creating opportunities for Southern Oregon residents to pursue rewarding careers in the medical field. Partnering with the highly respected Idaho State University program will provide high-caliber education and training.”
