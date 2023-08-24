WINCHESTER — Over a dozen people gathered Wednesday at the Robert A. Booth Bridge in Winchester to protest the ongoing repairs taking place at the nearby Winchester Dam.
The repairs, which were approved by the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, Oregon Department of Environmental Quality, Army Corps of Engineers and National Marine Fisheries Service, led to the deaths of hundreds of thousands of Pacific lamprey.
The deaths of the lamprey — a culturally important species in local Native American communities — drew the ire of local environmental groups, who have opposed the privately owned dam for years.
“I’m not a tree hugger. I drive a Harley, I have a diesel truck,” said Chauncey Peltier, a Native American and former logger who attended the protest Wednesday. “But we need this planet. I’ll go back to walking if I have to.”
Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians released a statement earlier this month saying they were monitoring the repairs and had enlisted several natural resources staff members to assist with fish salvage.
“The Cow Creek Umpqua Tribe’s priority is safeguarding the native fish species, including minimizing the impact to the Pacific lamprey, a species of significant cultural importance to the Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians. Any impact to the native fish species could have serious implications for Cow Creek Umpqua lifeways,” the statement read. “We firmly reiterate our enduring commitment to vigilantly monitor the situation and protect the lamprey and other native fish species, upholding a tradition that has defined the Tribe since time immemorial.”
Dam repairs started Aug. 7 and are scheduled to conclude Monday. The repair work aims to reinforce the dam face with the installation of epoxy grouted anchors and corrosion-protected steel lattice. The fish ladder headwall will be permanently extended to prevent water from dropping in the low water entry for the ladder. Current wood will be replaced with untreated No. 1 grade lumber and hydrophobic polyurethane flow blocks to prevent false attractant flow.
Ryan Beckley, president of the Winchester Water Control District, said in a previous interview with The News-Review that the project had been in a planning phase for three years, including obtaining permits from the different state and federal agencies and working with contractors and engineers. He added that the fish salvage project at the dam was the largest of its kind. Beckley said if they could have extended it to 40 days, the reservoir could have been lowered over the course of five to six days.
“We could’ve salvaged it much more aggressively,” Beckley said. “To say our goal is zero mortality is a lovely notion, a completely ridiculous idea, it’s not the standard.”
The Winchester Dam was built in 1890 to generate hydropower for the city of Roseburg. It was handed over to the Winchester Water Control District in 1969 when it was no longer needed for its original purpose.
(3) comments
They haven't cared about the lamprey until now. I think that it's like the chub in the klamath River, only useful as a Trojan horse to shut down industry. Bwahahahaha!
That being said, I want to attend the traditional lamprey, chub barbecue when it happens.
If environmentalists have issues with this project, why don't they take them up with various State and Federal agencies who analyzed, authorized and permitted the project to go forward? I assume that various comment periods were provided for the public to weigh in, scope out issues and potential impacts, and propose alternatives. Were there public meetings or open houses held? Was there good transparency and follow-up? What did the Environmental Analysis and Biological Assessment conclude? When about a dozen protesters show up with bright signs touting catchy slogans at the 11th hour (four days before the dam project is scheduled to end), it sure sounds like they missed the earlier & more appropriate times to weigh in & lodge their complaints. Am I naive to think they procrastinated, didn't meet earlier deadlines, just have "sour grapes" because the project went forward or perhaps just want to see their mugs in The News-Review (that, BTW, seems to have done a commendable job presenting non-biased, objective reporting about this dam project and environmental impacts of its maintenance).
I’ve heard of a tribal salmon bake, when is the tribal lamprey fish fry?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.