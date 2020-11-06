CORVALLIS — Oregon State University and state Department of State Lands officials participated Thursday in a two-hour remote session on OSU’s draft plan for the Elliott State Forest.
The university has been asked by the state to prepare a plan to reorganize the Elliott State Forest into a research forest. The State Land Board will discuss the plan at a Dec. 8 session.
“It is hard to express how unusual it is to be able to work with the state on a forest of this magnitude,” said Tom DeLuca, dean of OSU’s College of Forestry. The college currently manages approximately 15,000 acres of research forests, with the Elliott at more than 80,000 acres dwarfing those holdings.
“We want to create a pathway forward that is sustainable. It’s an amazing opportunity for the university and it’s an amazing opportunity for the state of Oregon.”
Much of Elliott State Forest is in western Douglas County, extending from Highway 38 east of Reedsport into Coos County and just north of the Coos River.
Key pieces of the proposal that DeLuca discussed include setting aside 60% of the acreage into a reserve in which habitat preservation and recreation would be the primary focus. The remainder of the forest would be managed using a triad approach that includes reserve, intensive and extensive management approaches.
In 50 years, DeLuca said, 73% of the trees would be older than 100 years, almost a 50% increase from today.
Key questions and comments raised by the public during the session included how much cutting the university plans to do, the cost of the project and whether community members have been given enough opportunity to comment on the plan.
At a couple of junctures participants in the zoom session who are critical of OSU’s forest management approach offered to buy the forest from the state. Bill Ryan, deputy director of operations for the Department of State Lands, said that, essentially, OSU is getting the first crack at running the forest.
And if things don’t work out the state could take the forest back and run it in a different fashion, noted Randall Rosenberger, associate dean of OSU’s College of Forestry.
Ryan admitted the timetable for the project was a bit accelerated.
“Yes, there is a lot of information to digest here,” he said, “but the Land Board wanted a proposal by the end of the year. The advisory committee meetings have been open and have been providing information all along. It would be great to have more time, but we had to get plan to the board by December.
“This is an amazing opportunity for long-term research. The knowledge we will gain will have huge benefits. It is a public process and it is ongoing.”
