Week by week those facing criminal charges are making courtroom appearances only to be left with an all too familiar, “We don’t have any attorneys available for your case right now.” The public defender shortage has exponentially grown in Oregon, leaving public defenders overworked and leaving those with criminal charges underrepresented.

Hannah Seibold is a reporter at The News-Review.

CitizenJoe
CitizenJoe

This is a terrible situation. All of us want criminals prosecuted, and quickly. None of us want innocent people languishing in jail awaiting representation. Speedy trial is a constitutional right.

It seems to me that paying public defenders better is the solution, attracting more attorneys into the field.

But I may be wrong.

I hope that "Clee", who posts here often, will weigh in.

