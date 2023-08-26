Week by week those facing criminal charges are making courtroom appearances only to be left with an all too familiar, “We don’t have any attorneys available for your case right now.” The public defender shortage has exponentially grown in Oregon, leaving public defenders overworked and leaving those with criminal charges underrepresented.
As of Wednesday, there are 168 unrepresented individuals in Douglas County — 21 in custody and 147 out of custody — according to data from the Oregon Circuit Courts.
On Aug. 15 a federal court order was issued requiring Washington County Sheriff’s Office to release defendants facing criminal charges from jail within 10 days if they cannot secure legal representation.
“From our perspective, very, very dangerous offenders are going to get released from jail. That critically affects public safety and it critically affects crime victims, so that’s the number one concern,” Douglas County District Attorney Rick Wesenberg said.
Wesenberg expects that the federal defender will sue sheriffs in counties outside of Washington County if they are not compliant with the federal court ruling.
“Our local judges have been attempting to comply with the terms of the Washington County ruling. They have been subsequently releasing large numbers of defendants from jail,” Wesenberg said.
Washington County District Attorney Kevin Barton issued a statement in a news release calling on Oregon leaders to take “immediate and meaningful action” to address the state’s chronic public defender shortage and said his office would continue to advocate for solutions in court.
According to a 2022 report by the American Bar Association, the state has about 600 contracted full-time public defense attorneys — but needs nearly 1,300 more.
“The crisis in access to justice in Oregon’s Public Defense System has been decades in the making and we are not going to solve it overnight. Historic underinvestment in public defense, retirements out-pacing recruiting and hiring, high caseloads, below-market compensation and low morale are taking a toll,” said Criminal Defense Lawyer Association Executive Director Shaun McCrea. “All system players need to step forward and help address the problem, but it is unreasonable, and frankly unfair, to place the responsibility for this situation solely on public defense providers.”
Earlier this summer, Governor Tina Kotek signed Senate Bill 337, providing pay raises for attorneys, investigators and interpreters working on public defense cases. The bill aims to increase pay for public defenders and reform the overall pay structure. It will also establish a trial division under a new Oregon Public Defense Commission that hires attorneys directly.
Oregon’s public defense system is unique in the U.S. — it relies on contracted law firms and private defense attorneys. Due to the state’s relatively low wage and large workload, the number of attorneys who want to participate is declining.
“Over the course of the last 50 years that I’ve been around here, there’s a complete chronic lack of investment in funds and infrastructure for indigent defense, and we have just sat and sort of committed and steady grouped ourselves to death while caseloads are extremely high and they’re rising,” David Terry, criminal defense practitioner and president of David G. Terry PC, said. “Compensation is low and dropping — student loans, that’s common knowledge.”
Terry said that multiple issues are impacting the public defender shortage in Oregon: underinvestment in retention of the current workforce and recruitment of future workforce; facing the end of the work-life-cycle; low wages being met with high caseloads; and the sheer time it takes for incoming public defenders to climb from misdemeanor cases to felonies.
The overhaul of Oregon’s public defense system would cost taxpayers an estimated $96 million.
Conversations were flowing in the Douglas County Circuit Court on Aug 18 when Presiding Judge Kathleen Johnson said, “I don’t want to go nuclear and assign attorneys to (cases). That’s not the best way to accomplish justice at all.”
Terry said he believes judges are waiting for the same federal court ruling — releasing those with criminal charges lacking representation after 10 days — to apply to other counties, including Douglas County.
“I think the thing that’s most troubling to me out of all of the problems and all of the voices in this conversation are the prosecutors,” Terry said. “The defense attorneys and the prosecutors are always going to fight, it’s their basic nature, but their response appears to be to take more cases, ‘Take more cases, do more work.’”
Within recent weeks, public defense attorneys have been submitted to taking on cases on a whim.
“It’s critically affecting public safety because of the inability to get defense attorneys representing defendants,” Wesenberg said.
Aurelio Sandoval of Douglas County, who is currently facing 15 charges, has been in custody since March 16. and is just now being appointed an attorney on his case. Assistant Director for Umpqua Valley Public Defenders Eugene Thompson was appointed to Sandoval’s case Monday while he was sitting in the back of the courtroom awaiting an appearance for another case.
He had to withdraw due to conflicts.
“The fact that you can’t give constitutionally guaranteed effective assistance of counsel when you don’t get the case for a month and a half and your client is in custody and they’ve got a speedy trial within 60 days, come on, it just doesn’t work,” Terry said.
Sandoval’s current attorney, Michael Bertholf, was appointed Wednesday, but has since submitted a declaration objecting his assignment to the case. He would have to travel from Medford and explains in essence that he has too many cases to work on already.
“This appears to violate the 13th amendment of the United States Constitution which prohibits involuntary servitude as I was not asked if I could take this case, nor was I given any choice in being appointed to this case,” Bertholf wrote in court document.
Wesenberg explained that the Oregon Public Defense Services put out a document suggesting district attorneys could alleviate pressure on the system by not filing charges.
“If a crime is committed, it’s our job and it’s our duty to prosecute that crime, and our victims demand we do that,” Wesenberg said. “So clearly, that was unacceptable to me. I’m sure that unacceptable to the other 36 (district attorneys) as well.”
“You wouldn’t want to live in a community where we’re just like, ‘Oh, yeah, you can commit crimes. Yeah, go for it,’” Douglas County Deputy District Attorney Allison Eichmann said.
McCrae said that the Legislative and Judicial branches, Office of Public Defense Services and District Attorneys can do more to better the circumstances. She adds that, “Judges run the courts and control timelines, district attorneys manage the charging process and control timely discovery and other workload impacts, jails dictate access to clients, Oregon Public Defense Services has antiquated accounting systems that can be slow and cumbersome.”
“Unfortunately, the magnitude of this crisis is generating finger-pointing by system players that won’t help us solve this problem. Increasing caseloads for public defenders, direct appointments of counsel by judges or raising the means testing for those who qualify for public defense is not the answer,” McCrae said. “All system players need to take a look at what they are doing, or not doing, and step forward with bold actions they could take to help address the problem.”
This is a terrible situation. All of us want criminals prosecuted, and quickly. None of us want innocent people languishing in jail awaiting representation. Speedy trial is a constitutional right.
It seems to me that paying public defenders better is the solution, attracting more attorneys into the field.
But I may be wrong.
I hope that "Clee", who posts here often, will weigh in.
