Everything needed to build 10 pods that can house up to 20 people sits wrapped in plastic in the lot at 948 S.E. Mill St. Within three days’ time, the pods will serve as lifelines for the community’s unhoused.
Along with the additional 30 beds that will eventually be set up inside the nearby building, it means some 50 people will soon have a safe place to stay on any given night.
“It’s a start,” Erica Kimrey, the program manager at the Gary Leif Navigation Center, said.
To get every unhoused person off the streets in Roseburg, Kimrey says the city would need 250 beds, so the ability to meet 20% of the community’s need with these pods is significant.
On Monday, the United Community Action Network and the City of Roseburg invited the public to an open house at Roseburg’s first emergency shelter and navigation center. The pods will be an integral part of the center’s plan to get — and hopefully keep — people off the streets.
“We’re not just a shelter,” Kimrey said. “Instead of having people go all over town to get the services they need to become self-sufficient, all of those resources will be here under one roof.”
As visitors trickled in, they were met by UCAN’s staff, volunteers, Roseburg Police Chief Gary Klopfenstein and a variety of other city leaders and community members.
During tours, Kimrey walked visitors through the now-barren center and talked about its planned future amenities. Food storage areas for people to use, a large community space for playing games and watching TV, a laundry area inside and a trailer with showers and an additional laundry space outside; Kimrey is also working with local restaurants to get leftover food so guests at the center have something more to eat. The center’s insides are part of Phase 2; the pods in the parking lot are Phase 1.
The city bought the property in late February. The Roseburg City Council voted on March 14 to name the shelter for Leif, who was instrumental in getting $1.5 million in state funding for the facility before he died in July 2021. On March 15, the city entered into an operating agreement with UCAN to oversee the facility.
“This is a huge step in getting unhoused people in our community into a stable environment where they will be able to get the assistance they need to find permanent, stable housing,” Amy Sowa, the assistant city manager, said in a pre-event news release.
The open house was an opportunity for UCAN officials to share their plans to operate the city-owned center, and for service-provider partners to discuss plans to provide their on-site wraparound services for the unhoused men, women and children who will stay at the shelter. Chief Klopfenstein was ready to address any potential citizen concerns, but, by all accounts, he didn’t appear to field many questions.
The center will officially open by June 30, which enables the city to keep the state funding it received; plus, it will be able to apply for an additional $1 million grant. Umpqua Health Alliance has also provided the city with two grants totaling $300,000.
“In two years, we’ll need to figure out how to move forward without the possibility of grant funding,” UCAN Executive Director Shaun Pritchard said.
But to support the center’s annual operating costs, Kimrey said grants will be a necessity.
“It will take about $1.3 million a year, which are mainly staffing costs, but we are hopeful that volunteers and those who need to perform community service hours will help offset that cost,” she said.
The Gary Leif Navigation Center officially opens Thursday with a ribbon-cutting event at 9 a.m.
