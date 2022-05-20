The public is invited to get a first-hand look at the Gary Leif Navigation Center. An open house event will take place on Monday, June 20, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
The United Community Action Network and the City of Roseburg are offering attendees the opportunity to tour the facility, ask questions and share concerns before the center opens on or before Thursday, June 30.
During the open house, UCAN officials will share their plans to operate the city-owned emergency shelter and navigation center, while service-provider partners will discuss plans to provide on-site wraparound services to unhoused clients staying at the shelter.
“We look forward to assisting the City of Roseburg and continuing to work with our many partner agencies in administering the new program and site to help serve the community’s homeless population,” said UCAN Executive Director Shaun Pritchard. “The goal of this program is to ensure that multi-agency supportive services are coordinated to accelerate a return to permanent housing for this population.”
Roseburg Police Chief Gary Klopfenstein and other city officials also will be on-hand to answer questions and hear people’s concerns.
“This is a huge step in getting unhoused people in our community into a stable environment where they will be able to get the assistance they need to find permanent, stable housing,” said Roseburg Assistant City Manager Amy Sowa. “We are fortunate to have a strong community partner like UCAN operating this shelter.”
The open house will be held at the center, which is located at 948 SE Mill St. in Roseburg.
