The Oregon Department of Transportation will adapt plans for reconstruction of Oregon 42, between Lookingglass Creek and Interstate 5, following public responses.
Public response was provided during an open house at Winston Middle School on Nov. 15, 2022, through comment cards and several emails and phone calls regarding the project were received by ODOT following the open house.
The project aims to repave a 4.5-mile portion of Highway 42 between Winston and Green. A traffic light will be installed at Rolling Hills Road, five bridges will be repaired and right-turn lanes at Landers Avenue and Rolling Hills Road will be added. A traffic barrier will also be placed between Rolling Hills Road and Carnes Road along Oregon 42 and ADA pedestrian curb ramps will be replaced, according to ODOT’s project documentation.
In response to public comments, ODOT will be placing streetlights at Landers Avenue and Jackie Avenue in addition to streetlights at Rolling Hills Road. Left turns will also continue to be allowed from westbound Oregon 42 onto Winery Lane due to feedback pointing out that commercial trucks would be unable to navigate the sharp turn if a barrier were to be placed there. Turn-lanes are said to help prevent rear-end crashes and the inclusion of streetlights will provide motorists with better nighttime visibility.
ODOT Public Information Officer Dan Latham said these improvements have been considered since an assessment from the Expressway Management Plan first began collecting local public comments in 2011.
“We had concerns about this corridor going back decades,” Latham said. “This has evolved over time.”
Latham said public comments are a major consideration for ODOT because residents are likely to point out concerns that ODOT had not considered prior to feedback being submitted. The Area Commission on Transportation works to connect with people in local areas to discuss the best ways to adapt projects for their specific concerns, particularly in regard to state transportation systems. Anyone is welcome to address concerns — in fact, Latham encourages it.
“We’re not perfect and there’s always a chance that we look at things very closely from a safety perspective, from a mobility perspective, and we might miss something,” Latham said. “That was the case in this project, particularly in an area where we were planning to make some changes at the intersection of Highway 42 and Winery Lane.”
ODOT sent over 400 letters and 6,000 postcards requesting public participation and feedback from property owners and residents around Winston and Green.
Roughly $17.8 million has been budgeted for these changes and construction is expected to take place from January 2025 to December 2026 following a bid process scheduled for October 2024. In the meantime, ODOT will continue accepting public comments regarding this project.
“We really want to thank everybody for being patient through the process of providing such great feedback,” Latham said. “There were some really great comments that we got and this project in particular shows how valuable it is to work with the community and to get public input.”
More information: winston42.com.
