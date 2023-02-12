Workers from Limb Walker Tree Service of Roseburg perform annual pruning on the elm tree in front of the Douglas County Courthouse in this December 2017 file photo. The county and a variety of other state and federal agencies are currently working on their public tree safety programs.
The time has come again for tree trimming, pruning and possible removal as a number of local, state and federal entities begin their public tree safety programs.
The Oregon Department of Transportation, United States Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management, Douglas County and all state parks are currently working on their annual plans.
“We do removal in the winter because that time of year there are the least amount of people in the park and we don’t want anyone to get squished,” Tamara Howell, the public information officer for Douglas County, said. ”That is also the best time of year for tree care.”
Over the past few years, Douglas County has suffered Snowmageddon, a number of flooding events and summertime drought conditions. Combined with those things, as well as the constant concerns of insect damage, there are a number of trees in various places that are in dangerous states of damage and decay.
“There is an annual assessment for tree safety, and with our having lots of rural parks heavily forested, we have to take all precautions,” said Howell. “We create a safety plan with our patrons in mind. There is a responsibility to keep people safe while in our parks and that includes maintaining the trees.”
It is also in accordance with Oregon laws.
“We do the same thing with the courthouse elm,” said Howell. “A few years back a large limb broke off but it happened over the weekend so no one was here. Thank, goodness!”
Douglas County and other entities perform their hazardous tree care work during January and February. Local parkgoers are encouraged to take extra precautions and avoid areas where tree limb work is taking place.
