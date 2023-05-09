Roseburg City Council on Monday got a step closer to implementing regulations on where, when and how the unhoused can camp on city property, but not before carving out more areas where people will not be allowed to camp at all.
The council had already agreed on more than two dozen restrictions, including prohibiting camping anywhere on city property during the day. On Monday, the council either enlarged or added new buffers to areas adjacent to schools, parks and playgrounds.
The council approved a first reading of the proposed regulations Monday; a final reading is scheduled for the next City Council meeting on May 22. Roseburg, as well as other cities in Oregon, has until July 1 to update its statutes to comply with the legislation.
City officials said the proposed changes are intended to abide by court rulings and state legislation that seek to regulate public camping while protecting the rights of the unhoused.
The federal court rulings prohibit criminal penalties for people sitting, sleeping or lying outside on public property when they cannot obtain housing or shelter elsewhere. The state legislation requires all city laws regulating public camping to be “objectively reasonable” and codifies how cities must provide notice and store property when removing established campsites on public property.
To meet the July 1 deadline, City Manager Nikki Messenger and City Attorney Jim Forrester have been researching what other cities are doing and putting together a list of restrictions for Roseburg. The proposed changes are constantly being adjusted — a set of restrictions posted on the city web site May 1 was already outdated by Monday’s meeting — and more changes are on the way.
“I’m almost positive that you’ll be seeing this again this year, because we’ll be bringing it back for adjustments,” Forrester said. “But we have to have something in place so that we have something we can work with.”
The most sweeping restriction would prohibit camping anywhere on public property from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., meaning the unhoused must move their belongings each morning.
The proposed regulations would also prohibit camping at the Stewart Park Wildlife Pond and Nature Trail, near the Umpqua River, or in any residential area; limit the size of any individual camp to 100 square feet; and prohibit structures using plywood, pallets or other materials.
On Monday, nearly a dozen people spoke on various aspects of the proposed restrictions.
Jim Collins, president of the Umpqua Valley Cal Ripken & Babe Ruth, said more than 1,000 youth enjoy the baseball, softball and T-ball leagues, most of which are held at Gaddis Park. The program has invested over $40,000 at the park in the last two years and pays $15,000 annually in user fees, Collins said.
But the homeless camps in the area are a constant problem, he said. It is not uncommon to finds trash, needles and feces in and around the park, and the program incurs about $10,000 a year from thefts, Collins said.
“It is largely due to the homeless population that resides there,” he said. “I don’t think you can give our youth enough of a buffer to keep them safe.”
Stephanie Gilbrith said she is a mother of three — soon to be four — and two of her children play T-ball. Gilbrith said she and other parents are tired of having to come to the park early to scan the fields for needles left behind by the unhoused living nearby.
Gilbrith would like to see camping prohibited within 1,000 feet of a sports complex.
“Hear me when I say this is not about solving the homeless crisis, it’s about helping our kids be safe,” she said. “This is about guaranteeing safe places to play.”
The council heeded those pleas and added an additional 200-foot buffer around sports complexes that will be off-limits to camping overnight. The council also added 200-foot no camping buffers to schools and playgrounds. The proposed buffer to schools had been 100 feet, and 20 feet for playgrounds.
Devon Passeh approached the issue from a different perspective. She was homeless for a while following a family tragedy and found it difficult to find housing and employment.
Paaseh said making the unhoused move every day will add to their instability and make it harder to find permanent housing. She also implored people not to lose sight of the humanity of the unhoused.
“I was one of these people out here,” Paaseh said. “They are all hearts without homes, they are all humans without rights.”
Several other people also questioned the requirement that the unhoused pack up their belongings and leave their camping area each morning.
“So all these people are going to pick up their tents and clothing and their food and they’re going to wander around in our public areas?” Ann Reese asked. “I’m wondering if this is going to solve anything…where are they supposed to go?”
Pam Berman echoed those sentiments.
“I don’t have any answers myself, but I do not want to see homeless people have to pick up and move every day,” she said. “They’re human beings and they’re part of our society and they’re not going to go away.”
Berman urged the council to create a designated space where the unhoused can camp permanently and be safe.
Mayor Larry Rich said he and other city officials have been looking for such a space, but so far with no luck. Part of the problem is the high cost of insurance for such a site — $40,000 per tent per year, Rich said.
Councilwoman Ellen Porter said her “sole purpose” since joining the council in January has been to find an answer to the homeless situation. Porter said she initially thought the solution was simple — open an urban campground. She has since learned the issue is more complex and difficult than she had imagined.
Yet Porter said she and the other councilors are determined to keep at it.
“We are really trying,” she said. “We understand the solutions are illusive right now, but we’re working towards them.”
