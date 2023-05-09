220327-nrr-dropoff-01 (copy)

The duck pond in Stewart Park as seen in March 2022. The area will be off limit to homeless camps if the City Council adopts its homeless regulations.

 News-Review file photo

Roseburg City Council on Monday got a step closer to implementing regulations on where, when and how the unhoused can camp on city property, but not before carving out more areas where people will not be allowed to camp at all.

Scott Carroll can be reached at scarroll@nrtoday.com or 541-672-3321 x7204. Or follow him on Twitter @scottcarroll15.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.