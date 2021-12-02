Ford’s Pond Community Park will soon offer more beyond hiking trails and views as it prepares to unveil park improvements to the community.
An open house on Thursday will give attendees the chance to see the latest updates intended for the space. This adds an inclusive playground, restrooms in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act and path improvements.
The history of Ford’s Ponds dates back to the 1950s when it was used to store commercial logs. In 2014, the city purchased the 202-acre property, which included a 95-acre pond. A year later, The city formed a partnership with the Friends of Fords Pond, a nonprofit group that proposed turning the area into a city park.
Since the adoption of a master plan in 2017, city officials have worked alongside the nonprofit to build park space for the community.
While the park already serves as a popular recreational location — from hikers trying to get a glimpse of nearby valleys, birders seeking to spot one of the over 195 species of birds, and boaters ready to enjoy the water — the new updates will create more options for people to come.
During the open house, the design team will discuss the second phase of the project. There will also be a series of stations set up where people can view and provide feedback on conceptual drawings of pavilions, restrooms, inclusive play areas and bird blinds.
Park-goers can expect a fishing pier, boat launch and an amphitheater further down the road. However, the last few years have proven challenging for the park’s renovations due to the impacts from fires and the pandemic, which have resulted in delays and an increase in costs, according to city officials.
The open house will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday at the Sutherlin Community Center, 150 South Willamette Street.
Madison Temmel is the education reporter for The News-Review. She can be reached at mtemmel@nrtoday.com and 541-957-4217.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.