At least three people died this weekend in car accidents in Douglas County.
Andrew Mendenhall, of Sutherlin, died after he struck a deer and rolled his vehicle several times.
Mendenhall, 19, was driving a Toyota Tacoma around 12:30 a.m. Monday eastbound on Highway 42 near milepost 59 when he struck the deer.
Mendenhall sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead.
Around 9:40 p.m. Saturday, a crash on Highway 38 resulted in the death of two people.
Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two vehicle crash near milepost 47 where a Harley Davidson motorcycle collided with a Ford F150.
A preliminary investigation found that Michael Fluharty, 57, of Walla Walla, was turning to go eastbound when he struck the motorcycle operated by Seth Albert, 38, of Eugene.
Albert and his passenger, 35-year-old Cherissa Rainwater of Marcola, were pronounced dead after sustaining fatal injuries.
Highway 38 was closed for approximately three hours following the crash.
