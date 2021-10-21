A 911 outage will affect Sutherlin and Oakland residents until Friday, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.
A telephone line issue may affect people's ability to call 911 from a landline, said Brad O'Dell, a spokesman for the sheriff's office.
911 lines in the affected area have been switched to temporarily ring into the Sutherlin Police Department, which is staffed with an emergency dispatcher until 1 a.m. After that, the only way to reach 911 will be from a mobile phone, O'Dell said.
"The problem is affecting residents of the Sutherlin and Oakland areas and is expected to last until sometime tomorrow," O'Dell said.
