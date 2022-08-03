3 cars collide on Garden Valley Boulevard WILL GESCHKE The News-Review Aug 3, 2022 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email A woman involved in the traffic collision Wednesday afternoon on Garden Valley Boulevard talks to a police officer. Will Geschke/The News-Review Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Three cars collided Wednesday afternoon on Garden Valley Boulevard, near the Interstate 5 interchange.Police and onlookers at the scene Wednesday were unsure of the circumstances at the incident.Two cars were dented near Garden Valley Boulevard on the offramp of I-5, while a third was heavily damaged in the center of Garden Valley Boulevard.Police cars, fire trucks and ambulances blocked traffic after the collision. At least two ambulances arrived on scene. Traffic began to move smoothly again at approximately 1:45 p.m. Wednesday.This story will be updated as more information becomes available. Will Geschke is a Snowden Intern for The News-Review, he can be reached at wgeschke@nrtoday.com. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ambulance Car Transports Traffic Fire Truck Police Car Police Onlooker Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Space Age gas station opening soon in Roseburg Phelps' defense asks to be present during evidence processing in Douglas County Suspect’s family lives in fear Friends and neighbors in business in downtown Roseburg New business boom in Myrtle Creek TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Special Sections DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Firefighters partially surround deadly California fire Seven years of sex abuse: How Mormon officials let it happen Airship nomme Tracey Ryan O’Connor au poste de vice-présidente principale des Ventes mondiales Airship ernennt Tracey Ryan O'Connor zum Senior Vice President of Global Sales Feeling sketchy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.