Neighbors who live along Northwest Stewart Parkway and Northwest Valley View Drive experienced an unexpected surprise Friday night when a black Camaro ended up in their back yard. Shortly before 5 p.m. Friday, the vehicle that was traveling south on Northwest Stewart Parkway, left the roadway, broke through a metal fence and a chain link fence before coming to rest near an out building. There were no reports of injuries or an indication of the cause of the accident.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.