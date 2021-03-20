Neighbors who live along Northwest Stewart Parkway and Northwest Valley View Drive experienced an unexpected surprise Friday night when a black Camaro ended up in their back yard. Shortly before 5 p.m. Friday, the vehicle that was traveling south on Northwest Stewart Parkway, left the roadway, broke through a metal fence and a chain link fence before coming to rest near an out building. There were no reports of injuries or an indication of the cause of the accident.
Car breaks through two fences before ending up in yard
Mike Henneke
News Editor
Mike Henneke has been working in newspapers for nearly 30 years. Dad of 5 kids, send more snacks.
