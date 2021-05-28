Police and fire crews are on the scene of a reported vehicle versus motorcycle collision in the area of West Harvard Avenue and West Stanton Street on Friday.
As of 2:10 p.m., police were diverting eastbound traffic on Harvard Avenue through the Stewart Parkway Bridge, which has been reduced to one lane because of construction until June 18.
According to scanner reports, an ambulance was requested for an elderly driver involved in the collision.
