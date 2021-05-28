A 25-year-old Roseburg woman died in a traffic crash Thursday night on Del Rio Road.
At 6:36 pm Thursday, 911 dispatchers received a report of a two vehicle crash in the area of Del Rio Road near Wilbur Road.
Deputies arrived on scene and discovered a 2002 maroon Ford Taurus had been traveling eastbound on Del Rio Road. When the vehicle was approaching Wilbur Road, the driver of the Taurus made an abrupt turn into the path of an oncoming 2017 blue Volkswagen SUV.
The driver of the Taurus, Michael Eugene Garcia, 43, of Roseburg, and an infant in the vehicle were injured and transported by ambulance to CHI Mercy Medical Center for treatment. The infant was later released and Garcia was flown to an out-of-area hospital, deputies said.
Garcia's passenger, Alexandria Ann Contreras-Garcia was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the Volkswagen, 24 year-old Olyvia Renee Fox, of Roseburg, was treated for minor injuries. Fox is cooperating with law enforcement in the investigation.
The crash remains under investigation, although alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor.
Anyone with information regarding the crash or the events leading up to it are encouraged to contact the Douglas County Sheriff's Office at 541-440-4471 referencing to case no. 21-2322.
