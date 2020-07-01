Highway 101 will be closed for several hours with no detour available following a driver's attempt to avoid a traffic stop.
Oregon State Police reported the driver fled after a Douglas County Sheriff's Office deputy attempted to stop the car south of Reedsport at 10:46 a.m. The vehicle eventually crashed near milepost 217. The driver of the vehicle is dead.
Police located what appeared to be explosive devices at the scene. The Oregon State Police Explosives Unit was reported to be heading to the scene, and Oregon State Police is investigating the crash.
