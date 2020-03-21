A 73-year-old Roseburg resident died in a fatal two-vehicle crash Friday just east of Roseburg on Highway 138E.
The crash closed Highway 138E, near milepost 8, for around three hours Friday, according to information from the Oregon Department of Transportation.
According to a preliminary investigation from the Oregon State Police, a BMW coupe driven by 62-year-old Eddie Gaylor of Roseburg was headed east on 138E. The BMW allegedly lost control for unknown reasons and rear-ended a Ford pickup driven by Allen Gilbert, according to the OSP.
The Ford pickup rolled and came to a stop in the westbound lanes. Gilbert was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.
The BMW spun out of control, crossed both lanes of traffic and ultimately came to stop in a rock embankment on the westbound shoulder.
Gaylor was transported with critical injuries to Mercy Medical Center and later transferred to PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend in Springfield.
Investigators believe neither Gilbert nor Gaylor were wearing safety belts at the time of the crash.
Oregon State Police, Oregon Department of Transportation, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Roseburg Police Department and multiple local fire and emergency medical services crews responded to the crash.
