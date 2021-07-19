Former Douglas County Commissioner Joe Laurance died Monday while doing one of the things he enjoyed in life — riding his motorcycle.
Laurance was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 138 East Monday afternoon, Oregon State Police reported.
He was 71.
Laurance served in the position now held by Commissioner Tim Freeman from 2007 to 2014.
"We were profoundly saddened to hear the news of the passing of Joe Laurance. He was a colorful character who was passionate about Douglas County, where he was proud to call home," Freeman said in a statement.
"Joe was a friend and will be greatly missed. Our deepest sympathies go out to his family and friends," Freeman said.
The three current commissioners issued a press release Monday extending condolences to family and friends.
The accident happened at 12:30 p.m. at Milepost 33 near Fall Creek.
Oregon State Police reported a Subaru Forrester operated by Manas Sanyal, 54, of Wisconsin, was westbound and attempted to turn left into a roadside pull out when it was struck by a westbound Honda motorcycle operated by Laurance of Winston.
Laurance sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead. Sanyal was not injured.
State police were assisted by the Glide Fire Department and the Oregon Department of Transportation.
Laurance loved serving as a county commissioner. He told The News-Review on his last month in office that it was "the single greatest adventure of a life filled with adventures."
He said then he was retiring because he'd had a long working life and, then 65, he felt it was time to play. Among the things he said he was excited to do was ride his Harley-Davidson motorcycle.
Commissioner positions were still partisan when Laurance ran for his first term and he ran and won as a Democrat, defeating Republican Dan Hern for the post.
The commissioner position later became nonpartisan.
Laurance thought party affiliation wasn't that important, but serving every citizen regardless of party was.
Prior to his stint as commissioner, Laurance worked in the timber industry as a logger, choker setter and log truck driver. During his tenure, he considered it his mission to open the national forests to increased harvests and biomass retrieval.
Laurance at one point was the subject of an unsuccessful recall attempt.
The effort followed an incident in which a former county employee, Gene Hall, alleged Laurance had intimidated him and impersonated a police officer during a December 2011 roadside confrontation. A Jackson County deputy district attorney declined to file criminal charges, saying there was no evidence to back Hall's claims.
Laurance was a Vietnam veteran and long hoped to see a veterans retirement home located in Roseburg. Thanks to his efforts, Douglas beat out Jackson, Klamath and other counties to win the right to become the next place to get a home.
However, the home itself has not been built and veterans continue to wait for the dream to become a reality.
Laurance also helped secure funding for a winemaking program at Umpqua Community College, and when it started he signed up for the program and planted his own merlot vines.
(2) comments
This is terrible news. Deepest sympathies going out to his family and all those close to him.
After using the same copy and pasted response whenever someone died from covid during his time as leader of the covid task force, I'm truly shocked to see that Freemam is capable of giving a believable reaction toward someone else dying.
I'll always remeber the nick name that was given to him as "Turbo Joe" after he got into some hot water for speeding on his motorcycle and seemingly walking away unscathed due to his position in the county. May his family find peace in all this
