An employee of the Swanson Plywood plant in Glendale died in a workplace accident Tuesday night.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the accident and declined comment Friday morning.
"At this point, OSHA is investigating, but I can confirm we did have a fatal accident at around 10 p.m. Tuesday night," Swanson Group President and Chief Executive Officer Steve Swanson said Friday morning.
Swanson said it was the first fatality in the company's 69-year history. The group operates a sawmill in Roseburg and has plywood facilities in Glendale and Springfield.
The company did not release the employee's name, and will not be able to provide details of the accident until OSHA completes its investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.