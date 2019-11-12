Traffic headed into Roseburg was backed up Saturday afternoon after a pickup truck jackknifed into the median, according to police.
Just after 1:15 p.m. Saturday, police said the southbound driver of a gray Ford F-150 lost control of his truck, which was pulling a travel trailer, and crashed into the median concrete barrier near milepost 127, Roseburg.
Stephen Thomas Fehring, 66, of Portland, said he choked on water and blacked out just prior to the crash, police said.
Southbound traffic was backed up for nearly two miles before crews were able to open the flow of traffic.
No one was injured and no citations were issued.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.