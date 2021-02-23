A Roseburg man has died as a result of a collision between his electric scooter and another vehicle in the 2400 block of Northeast Stephens Street on Tuesday night.
Shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday, Roseburg police and firefighters responded to reports of the collision that occurred near the intersection of Northeast Stephens Street and Northeast Clover Avenue, south of Les Schwab Tire Center.
Roseburg police said that the adult male, of Roseburg, was riding an electric scooter south in the dedicated bicycle lane along the northbound lanes of Stephens. A vehicle, operated by a Sutherlin resident, was attempting to leave a parking lot to turn north onto Northeast Stephens.
Police said the man on the scooter attempted to stop but the rider was ejected over the handle bars and pinned beneath the vehicle. Roseburg firefighters were able to extract the man from underneath the car and he was transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. Police said the man later died from his injuries while at the hospital.
Roseburg police said there were no signs that impairment was a factor in the accident. After being reduced to southbound traffic only during the investigation, Northeast Stephens Street was fully reopened at approximately 7 p.m.
The identity of the Roseburg man is being withheld until next of kin can be notified.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.