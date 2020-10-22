A Douglas County Sheriff's Office marine deputy and a cadet discovered a missing Roseburg woman Wednesday while on their way to Ben Irving Reservoir south of Tenmile.
The DCSO reported that the deputy and cadet were heading to the boat ramp at the reservoir when the cadet noticed a vehicle over a steep embankment. When they exited their patrol vehicle, they could hear a woman calling for help.
The deputies discovered Marie Wise, 65, of Roseburg, outside of her vehicle. While conscious and breathing, but unable to move. The deputies called for fire and medical assistance as well as a steep-angle rescue team.
According to a report, it was unknown the exact date and time of Wise's accident. The vehicle was discovered at 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday.
Fire and EMS crews were able to get Wise back up to the roadway and transported her to the boat ramp, where she was transported by air ambulance to Sacred Heart Medical Center-Riverbend in Springfield. The report said as of Wednesday, Wise was in stable condition.
The DCSO was assisted by the Tenmile Fire Department, Winston-Dillard Ambulance, Douglas County Fire District #2 Steep Angle Rescue Team and REACH Air Medical Services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.