A Winston man is in critical condition after crashing his motorcycle into a building Sunday evening.
Jeffrey Lynn Shipman, 59, was listed in critical condition Monday morning at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend in Springfield after crashing into a building at the intersection of Northwest Garden Valley and Northeast Cedar Street at about 10:30 p.m. Sunday.
A spokesman with the Roseburg Police Department said Shipman was riding westbound on Garden Valley when the man tried to make a left turn onto Cedar Street.
Police said a witness heard the motorcycle accelerate before seeing Shipman lose control and fly into the wall of a business in the strip mall at 161 NE Garden Valley Boulevard.
Shipman was transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center and then flown to Sacred Heart in Springfield.
Police said the building was not damaged. The investigation is ongoing, but alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.
