DILLARD — A Myrtle Creek teen is dead after a fiery crash Monday night.
The crash occurred on Old Highway 99 South just south of Roseburg Forest Products and involved two vehicles — killing one and injuring four others.
At least three ambulances responded to the scene, reported sometime after 11 p.m. Monday.
Shortly after 11:30 p.m., one vehicle continued to smolder as deputies from Douglas County Sheriff’s Office blocked traffic on both sides. Crime scene tape blocked the south end of the highway near Dee Coon Lane.
Police said a 2004 BMW driven by Owen Sinsaeng, 19, of Myrtle Creek collided with 2002 Honda Accord driven by Brianna Yates, 28, of Winston.
The BMW caught fire after the collision and passenger Blake Smith, 18, of Myrtle Creek died at the scene, according to sheriff's spokesman Brad O'Dell.
Yates, Sinsaeng and his two additional passengers Edward Tellez, 19, of Myrtle Creek, and Andrew Armenta, 20, of Riddle, were transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center for treatment.
Tellez was later transported to Legacy Emanuel Medical Center in Portland for further treatment.
Darryl Weaver was driving a semitrailer toward Dillard when he came across both vehicles.
“By the time they got there, it was fully involved,” Weaver said.
Unable to move past the scene or turn around on the dark narrow stretch, Weaver remained in his cab while deputies and fire crews investigated both cars.
“I didn’t walk up there,” Weaver said. “I didn’t want to.”
The accident remains under investigation. The Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with additional information about the crash to call (541) 440-4471.
