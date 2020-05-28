One person is dead after being involved in a fiery helicopter crash south of Roseburg in the 2300 block of Glengary Loop, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.
At approximately 2:13 p.m., emergency personnel received a report that a small aircraft had crashed and was billowing smoke.
Deputies, along with officials from the Winston Police Department and Douglas County Fire District No. 2, responded to the area and found a downed helicopter and that at least one person had died, according to Brad O'Dell, a spokesman from the sheriff's office.
The crash ignited a small brush fire in the area, which was quickly contained by responding units.
The Douglas County Medical Examiner's Office and the National Transportation Safety Board were notified and are working with the sheriff's office to investigate the crash.
O'Dell said no further details are currently available about the crash.
