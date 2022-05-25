breaking One killed, three seriously injured in Wednesday crash near Diamond Lake DONOVAN BRINK The News-Review Donovan Brink Cops and Courts Reporter Author email May 25, 2022 15 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A Canby man died and three other people were critically injured in a Wednesday evening crash on Highway 138 East near milepost 77.Koelby Edlund, 37, suffered fatal injuries in the crash which involved a Tesla Model S leaving the highway and striking a power pole, according to the Oregon State Police.The driver, 67-year-old Howard Berry of Milwaukie and passengers Richard Edlund, 67, of Milwaukie and John Ruppert, 66, of Tigard were airlifted by helicopter to undisclosed hospitals.Speed and alcohol are both being investigated as possible factors in the crash.The highway was closed for approximately 30 minutes.Oregon State Police were assisted by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Diamond Lake Volunteers, Pacific Power and the Oregon Department of Transportation. Donovan Brink can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com and 541-957-4219. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 4 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Crash Howard Berry Highway Transports Police State Police Richard Edlund Helicopter Diamond Lake Donovan Brink Cops and Courts Reporter Donovan Brink is the cops and courts reporter for The News-Review. Author email Follow Donovan Brink Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Recall petition for Winston-Dillard school board member Boice close to securing re-election, Greater Idaho Movement gains ground Thrift Shoppe closes doors for good Semitruck overturns, spilling hay bales onto Garden Valley Boulevard One dead after officer-involved shooting Wednesday in Myrtle Creek TOP JOBS News Review Carriers City of Canyonville is Hiring COASTAL FORESTER Special Sections Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Public Meetings Three locally created albums released 24 years after school shooting, wounded student’s life has taken on a remarkable trajectory Some spooky comedy with UACT's newest play Police face questions over response to Texas school shooting
