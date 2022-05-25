A Canby man died and three other people were critically injured in a Wednesday evening crash on Highway 138 East near milepost 77.

Koelby Edlund, 37, suffered fatal injuries in the crash which involved a Tesla Model S leaving the highway and striking a power pole, according to the Oregon State Police.

The driver, 67-year-old Howard Berry of Milwaukie and passengers Richard Edlund, 67, of Milwaukie and John Ruppert, 66, of Tigard were airlifted by helicopter to undisclosed hospitals.

Speed and alcohol are both being investigated as possible factors in the crash.

The highway was closed for approximately 30 minutes.

Oregon State Police were assisted by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Diamond Lake Volunteers, Pacific Power and the Oregon Department of Transportation.

Donovan Brink can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com and 541-957-4219.

Cops and Courts Reporter

Donovan Brink is the cops and courts reporter for The News-Review.

