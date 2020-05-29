One man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Highway 138E near Toketee Falls east of Roseburg Wednesday afternoon.
Owen Byers, 62, of Lakeview and Coquille was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Oregon State Police said Byers was driving eastbound on Highway 138E near milepost 54, in a Ford F-250 pickup. For an unknown reason, his vehicle crossed into the westbound lane and onto the shoulder where it collided with the guardrail. The pickup rolled down a dirt embankment coming to rest on its side.
Investigators said Byers was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
State police were assisted by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Oregon Department of Transportation and Kokua Towing.
