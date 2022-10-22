Nearly 65 vehicles, including an estimated 15-20 commercial tractor-trailers, were involved in Wednesday morning's crash on Interstate 5 south of Albany. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Nearly 65 vehicles, including an estimated 15-20 commercial tractor-trailers, were involved in Wednesday morning's crash on Interstate 5 south of Albany. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
COURTESY OF OREGON STATE POLICE
Oregon State Police Troopers responded to a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday morning that involved 15-20 commercial vehicles and 45 passenger vehicles and resulted in one confirmed fatality.
BROWNSVILLE — The Oregon State Police has released updated information regarding Wednesday's chain-reaction crash on southbound Interstate 5, including the identity of the single fatality that happened as a result of the multi-vehicle pileup.
An estimated 60-65 vehicles, including 15-20 commercial tractor-trailers, were involved in various crashes in the incident that happened between mileposts 228 and 211.
Authorities say that while the initial estimates of involved vehicles have not changed, the total number of vehicles involved may never be fully known. Upon dropping the cable barrier to allow first responders in and out access, many drivable vehicles within the crash zone drove over the barrier and left the scene.
Four people were transported to area hospitals, with one being in serious condition. A 29-year-old from Portland, Philip Frye, was identified as the person who died in the crash.
The interstate was closed for several hours.
As crews worked to clear the initial crash scene, a second crash involving two tractor-trailers occurred. In that crash, OSP said 63-year-old Kirpal Singh of Yuba City, California, crashed into the trailer of a rig operated by 31-year-old Pritpal Singh of Sacramento. Kirpal Singh’s truck caught fire and he died as a result of his injuries. Investigators said the two truck drivers were not related.
