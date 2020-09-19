Police are investigating a head-on collision on Highway 42 near Jackie Avenue on Saturday night.
The accident involving a late-model pickup and gray sedan was reported shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday.
Scanner traffic reported two people were killed from the collision near the Green Bridge leading into Winston.
Police were observed giving a field sobriety test to an adult male before taking him into custody.
Oregon State Police, Douglas County Sheriff's Office and the Winston Police Department responded to the scene.
Shortly after 10 p.m., Police had blocked off the scene with crime scene tape and one lane of traffic was open for vehicles. Expect delays while police reconstruct the accident.
Donovan Brink contributed to this story.
This story will be updated.
