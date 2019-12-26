A Redmond man is dead and three others are injured after crashing Christmas evening near Diamond Lake, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.
At approximately 8:11 a.m., police received a report of a crash near the Douglas County and Jackson County line on Forest Service Road 6530. Authorities arrived and found a 2017 Toyota 4-Runner about 150 feet down an embankment and in a ravine. Police said after the vehicle crashed, a large boulder smashed into the truck.
The driver, 23-year-old Cody Ray Bean, of Redmond, was declared deceased at the scene. Lauren Elizabeth Bean, 22, and Kody Dale Gray, 24, both of Central Point, and Lisa Ann Preston, 48, of Medford, were all injured and transported to hospitals in Medford for treatment, according to the sheriff's office.
The crash is still under investigation, according to Brad O'Dell, a spokesman with the sheriff's office.
