A Reedsport woman is dead after police said she drove off the road on Highway 38 and crashed into a tree Monday morning.
Police said Allison Morgan, 36, was driving a 1997 Toyota Tercel when she allegedly failed to negotiate a turn on the highway near milepost 16. Morgan crossed over into the oncoming westbound lane, drive off the roadway and collided with a large oak tree head-on, according to police.
Witnesses told police the vehicle was traveling in excess of 60 mph when it hit the tree.
Oregon State Police was assisted by the Reedsport Police Department, the Scottsburg Fire Department, the Oregon Department of Transportation and the Douglas County Medical Examiner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.