Road rage may have been a factor in a crash on Interstate 5 Thursday morning near the Northwest Edenbower Boulevard interchange.
Oregon State Police said about 6:52 a.m. a two-vehicle accident sent one person to CHI Mercy Medical Center. Police said the injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.
Police said a Mazda MZ-3 driven by 20-year-old Airiana Buck of Sutherlin was in the fast lane of I-5 when a Honda Civic driven by Siana Stewart, 19, of Hillsboro, passed in the right land and pulled back into the left lane clipping the front of the Mazda causing both vehicles to spin out of control.
The Honda impacted the center divider and had to be towed from the scene. The Mazda sustained front end damage but was driven from the scene.
The drivers told police that a driver behind them was flashing their lights and making obscene gestures. Stewart said someone had been following her just before she passed the other car.
The third driver never stopped and police said the vehicle was never located.
Anyone with information about the incident can call the Oregon State Police at 541-440-3334.
(2) comments
No, they were taken to the other hospital in town. They have not reported any case over there!
I wonder whether they were taken to Mercy Medical Center where there is an ongoing Coronavirus outbreak.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.