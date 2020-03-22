A 28-year-old Roseburg man is dead after crashing his motorcycle into an oncoming car while driving westbound on Highway 138E on Saturday, according to police.
Troopers determined that Joseph Gazarek, 28, of Roseburg, was driving his motorcycle at a high rate of speed westbound on the highway while a Toyota Corolla, driven by 21-year-old Schyler Hamilton, of Roseburg, who was traveling eastbound, was in the process of turning into the Susan Creek Falls parking area, according to police.
Gazarek crashed into the front of the Corolla and was ejected from the motorcycle.
Troopers responded to the scene around 3:30 p.m. and later pronounced Gazarek deceased. Hamilton and her passengers — Enrique Gonzales, 19, of Myrtle Creek, and a minor from Roseburg — were taken to CHI Mercy Medical Center.
The westbound lanes of the highway were closed for three hours with traffic being reduced to a single lane during the investigation.
Police said the speed of the motorcycle is being investigated as being a contributing factor in the crash. Gazarek was wearing a helmet during the crash and all three passengers in the Corolla were wearing seatbelts, according to police.
The Oregon State Police was assisted by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, the Glide Fire Department and the Oregon Department of Transportation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.