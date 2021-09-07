A 40-year-old Roseburg man was killed Sunday afternoon after getting hit by a car near River Forks Market, according to police.
At approximately 6:15 p.m., Mitchell Lee Bandy allegedly stepped out into traffic and was struck by an oncoming car near the intersection of Garden Valley Road and Fisher Road.
Witnesses said Bandy had been looking down at his phone when he stepped into the path of a 2007 Hyundai Tiburon, driven by 38-year-old Brooke Nicole Willborn, also of Roseburg.
Bandy was taken to CHI Mercy Medical Center and later died, according to police.
No arrests or citations have been made, according to sheriff's spokesperson Brad O'Dell.
The sheriff's office was assisted by Douglas County Fire District No. 2, Umpqua Valley Ambulance, Douglas County Public Works and Kokua Towing.
