A Roseburg woman is dead after crashing on Interstate 5 near Myrtle Creek, according to the Oregon State Police.
On Thursday, at approximately 7:45 p.m., troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash near milepost 114.
An investigation revealed an Acura CL, driven by Victoria Linder, 38, of Roseburg, was southbound when it left the roadway and rolled.
Linder was transported to Mercy Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.
State police were assisted by the Myrtle Creek Fire Department and the Oregon Department of Transportation.
