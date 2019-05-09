As Daris and Ryder Gray were "messing around" in front of the Roseburg Library on Thursday morning, they decided to move away from the after-hours book drop in front of the building.
Little did they know that decision would take them out of the direct path of a runaway car — avoiding what would have certainly been serious injury shortly before 11 a.m. Thursday.
As Daris, 11, stood next to his brother, Ryder, 8, in front of the building, Daris saw a female driver appear to be passed out in a blue Subaru Forester in the parking lot.
And then, she "just floored it," Daris said.
Witnesses say the car jumped the curb and struck the building next to the after-hours book drop. The crash caused minor damage to the car, but no one else appeared to be injured.
For Daris and Ryder, the car sped by them too close for comfort.
"We were right beside her, so it was kind of scary," Daris said.
The mom of both boys, Lydia Sayles, said she was watching the brothers play from her car parked nearby in front of the library. She glanced in her rear-view mirror and watched the car crash into the building.
For a scary moment, she couldn't see both boys.
"But I didn't know if the kids got caught in between," Sayles said.
Ryder credited his brother with choosing to play in a different location.
"He made a good choice," Sayles agreed. "They decided to play over there instead."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.